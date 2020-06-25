Linda Potvin
Linda Potvin

Born: September 9, 1961

Died: June 14, 2020

Linda Potvin, age 58, of Elburn, passed away suddenly, Sunday, June 14, 2020, surrounded by the love and prayers of her family.

She was born September 9, 1961, in Chicago, IL, to proud parents, Donald and Maryann (Maxian) Werling.

She is preceded in death by her father, Donald Werling.

A public celebration of her life will follow cremation at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Tributes may also be left on the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com where you can read her full life story.


Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
