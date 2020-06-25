Linda Potvin
Born: September 9, 1961
Died: June 14, 2020
Linda Potvin, age 58, of Elburn, passed away suddenly, Sunday, June 14, 2020, surrounded by the love and prayers of her family.
She was born September 9, 1961, in Chicago, IL, to proud parents, Donald and Maryann (Maxian) Werling.
She is preceded in death by her father, Donald Werling.
A public celebration of her life will follow cremation at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Tributes may also be left on the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com where you can read her full life story.
Born: September 9, 1961
Died: June 14, 2020
Linda Potvin, age 58, of Elburn, passed away suddenly, Sunday, June 14, 2020, surrounded by the love and prayers of her family.
She was born September 9, 1961, in Chicago, IL, to proud parents, Donald and Maryann (Maxian) Werling.
She is preceded in death by her father, Donald Werling.
A public celebration of her life will follow cremation at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Tributes may also be left on the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com where you can read her full life story.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jun. 25, 2020.