The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
View Map
Lois Jean DuSell


1925 - 2020
Lois Jean DuSell Obituary
Lois Jean DuSell

Born: December 25, 1925

Died: February 18, 2020

Lois Jean DuSell "Aunt Jea", 94, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Aunt Jean was born December 25, 1925 in Ottawa, IL, daughter of the late Enoch and Hattie Olson.

She married Forester J. DuSell and enjoyed 65 years together before his death in December 2018.

Aunt Jean was employed as an executive secretary at Richard J. Wilcox in Aurora, IL formany years.

She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband Aunt Jean was preceded in death by a sister and two brothers.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 9 AM until time of service 10 AM at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Drive, Sugar Grove, IL 60554 followed by a burial at Mt. Olivet, Aurora, IL.

Memorials may be made to Pleasant View at www.pvottawa.org. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-466-1330.
Published in Kane County Chronicle from Feb. 19 to Feb. 27, 2020
