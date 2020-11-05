Lois Marie Johnson
Born: September 15, 1922
Died: October 29, 2020
Lois Marie Johnson, 98, of Batavia passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Michealsen Healthcare Center. She was born, September 15, 1922, in Aurora, IL, the daughter of George and Elsie (nee Eissler) Weichsel. She was united in marriage to Russell Johnson on March 12, 1949 in Aurora, IL.
After graduating from East Aurora High School in 1941, Lois worked at Aurora Building and Loan as a secretary where she was introduced to her husband, Russ. She also worked as a secretary for Appleton Papers in North Aurora, in addition to being a bank teller at the local bank in North Aurora. She was a member of the Over 60 Club of North Aurora, and a long-time member of Union Congregational Church/Living Hope Church of North Aurora.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Dee of Batavia, and grandson Kyle Dee of Fishers, IN; her nephews, Ken Weichsel of West Bend, IN and John Renford, of Spokane, WA.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Russ and their son Dean Johnson and her brother George Weichsel.
The family offers a special thank you to Lois's doctors, nurses, caregivers at Covenant Living at the Holmstad, and also Covenant Hospice for their loving care and support.
A memorial service will be held 11 A.M. Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Living Hope Church, 405 W. State St., North Aurora, IL 60542. Interment will follow the memorial service in Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
For information, please contact Moss Family Funeral Home at 630.879.7900 or www.mossfuneral.com
.