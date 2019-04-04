Lois Maxine Anderson



Born: January 19, 1927; in Sidney, IL



Died: March 24, 2019; in Batavia, IL



Lois Maxine Anderson, 92, of Batavia, IL, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Michaelson Care Center in Batavia, IL. Lois was born on January 19, 1927 in Sidney, IL. the daughter of Hugo and Pearl (Logan) DeWitt. She was united in marriage to Harold Anderson in 1946.



Lois could trace her roots back to before the American Revolution. One of her ancestors (George Read) was a signer of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. She did not care much about that, she was content with just being mother, wife, and super hero. Oh, and she was a bit of a fashionista, and good at it.



Lois is survived by her two sons, Terry (Sherry) Anderson and David (Andrea) Anderson; two grandchildren, Levi and Cody Anderson, her sister Ruth Ann (Phillip) Plane.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Harold "Coach" Anderson; her daughter, Peggy, her brother, Melvin DeWitt; and two sisters, Geraldine Hoch Young and Joyce Camac.



The family would like to invite all that knew her to a memorial service to be held on, May 4, 2019, at the Holmstad Retirement Community, 700 West Fabyan Pkwy., Batavia, IL. 60510, from 12:00 till 3:00 PM. The formal service will begin at 1:30 PM. A private interment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.



For Additional information, please contact Moss Family Funeral Home at (630) 879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com. Published in Kane County Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2019