Lorraine Cecilia Martin Einwich
Born: April 2, 1930
Died: May 22, 2020
Lorraine Cecilia Martin Einwich, age 90, of Wasco, IL passed away on May 22nd, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 2, 1930 to proud parents Margaret and Walter Martin.
She is survived by her children, Jayne (Michael) Jordan, Peter Einwich, Julie Einwich and Vicki (Joe) Monks. Her grandchildren include Nicholas (Lauren) Sepeda, Peter and Alex Einwich, Jenny (Jarod) Kunkel, Jason (Debbie) Einwich,Danny (Emily) Sepeda, Jacob Jordan, Keegan and Kylie Monks. She is also survived by five great grandchildren, Jamison, Johanna, Jackson Kunkel and Kaiden and Kole Sepeda. She is proceeded in death by her father and mother, Walter and Margaret Martin, husband George, son Paul Einwich and sister Joyce Sheriff.
Private family services have been held. Contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association of Chicago at act.alz.org/donate, or mailed in Lorraine's name to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements were handled with care by Conley Funeral Home, 630.365.6414. See her full life story by visiting the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page or www.conleycare.com
Born: April 2, 1930
Died: May 22, 2020
Lorraine Cecilia Martin Einwich, age 90, of Wasco, IL passed away on May 22nd, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 2, 1930 to proud parents Margaret and Walter Martin.
She is survived by her children, Jayne (Michael) Jordan, Peter Einwich, Julie Einwich and Vicki (Joe) Monks. Her grandchildren include Nicholas (Lauren) Sepeda, Peter and Alex Einwich, Jenny (Jarod) Kunkel, Jason (Debbie) Einwich,Danny (Emily) Sepeda, Jacob Jordan, Keegan and Kylie Monks. She is also survived by five great grandchildren, Jamison, Johanna, Jackson Kunkel and Kaiden and Kole Sepeda. She is proceeded in death by her father and mother, Walter and Margaret Martin, husband George, son Paul Einwich and sister Joyce Sheriff.
Private family services have been held. Contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association of Chicago at act.alz.org/donate, or mailed in Lorraine's name to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements were handled with care by Conley Funeral Home, 630.365.6414. See her full life story by visiting the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page or www.conleycare.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jun. 4, 2020.