Lorraine M. Chalberg
Born: July 12, 1918; in Chicago, IL
Died: January 17, 2020; in Geneva, IL
Mrs. Lorraine M. Chalberg, age 101, of Geneva died peacefully, Thursday, January 17th at Northwestern Medical Delnor Hospital in Geneva.
She was born July 12, 1918 in Chicago, IL, daughter of the late Benjamin and Mary Brinkman. She graduated from York Community High School, Elmhurst, IL, in 1936. She was married in 1945 toher husband Kenneth.
Lorraine kept her family close throughout her life. She hosted once a week family dinners at her home for over 40 years. She was an avid sports fan especially as a Chicago Cubs fan. Her wish was to see the Cubs win a World Series, which she was thrilled to celebrate when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016.
Lorraine is survived by her son: Robert (Judy) of Geneva; a daughter: Kathryn (Jerry) Bleck of Geneva; three grandchildren: Angela (Mark) Pool; Laura Bleck;Lisa (Nicholas) Murphy; two great grandchildren: Melissa Pool, and Niall Murphy all of Geneva, and her sister:Teri Vollmer of St. Charles. She was preceded in death by her parents, eight siblings, and her husband, Kenneth.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in The Oak Hill Cemetery in Geneva. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to the [email protected] Arrangements are being handled by theYurs Funeral Home in Geneva. 630-232-7337
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020