Lorraine M. Kinney



Born: August 7, 1928; in St. Charles, IL



Died: March 30, 2019; in Sugar Grove, IL



Lorraine M. Kinney, age 90, of Sugar Grove, IL, claimed the promise of her Savior, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at her home, surrounded by the love and prayers of her family.



She was born August 7, 1928, in St. Charles, to proud parents, Emil and Sidonie Collins.



She is survived by two sons; David Kahl (Brenda) Kinney, Sr., Daniel Edward (Wendy) Kinney; six grandchildren; David K. Kinney, Jr., John E. Kinney, Susan A. Kinney, Timothy E. (Jennifer) Kinney, Matthew E. (Amanda) Kinney and Laura (Brian) Roach; nine great-grandchildren; Gabrielle Bogolin, Grayson Kinney, Ava Kinney, Kate Kinney, Emma Kinney, Theodore Kinney, Beatrix Kinney and Allie and Emmie Roach; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a countryside of friends.



She is preceded in death by parents, Emil and Sidonie Collins, her husband Kahl Kinney; four brothers and three sisters.



Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL. A prayer service will follow at 7:0 p.m. with interment to begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Kaneville Cemetery, Kaneville, IL.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Lorraine's name. Checks may be made to the "Lorraine Kinney Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com where you can read her full life story. Published in Kane County Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary