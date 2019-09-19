|
Lorraine Marie Wright
Born: November 17, 1934
Died: September 8, 2019
Lorraine Marie Wright, 84, of St. Charles, IL passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019. She was born on November 17, 1934 in Gary, IN to John and Mary (Zapinkski) Janda-second generation Polish/Slovak immigrants. Second born and the oldest of 3 sisters, her sibling bond remained strong through their lifetimes. Following H.S. graduation where she ranked in the top 10% of her class, Lorraine went on to work for AT&T and attended the University of Indiana where she met the love of her life, Forrest, while at a sorority party. They were united in marriage on September 8, 1956 in Gary, IN and made their homes in Germany, Texas, Massachusetts and St. Charles, IL where she resided for most of her life.
Lorraine was loyal to those she cared about, was a faithful member of St. Patrick's Church, enjoyed playing bridge with neighborhood friends and loved caring for the birds in her back yard. She was a dependable employee of Fox Valley Physicians in her later years but her purest joy was being surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Lorraine is survived by four sons, Michael (Debbie) Wright of Austin, TX, Mark (Kathy) Wright of Aurora, IL, Randy (Kelli) Wright of Verona, WI, and David Wright of Austin, TX; one daughter, Lori Wright of St. Charles, IL; and 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband (Forrest), her parents, her cherished sisters, Judy and Carol, her brother, Jerry, along with many special friends and extended family.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday September 17, 2019 from 9-10:30 AM at Moss Family Funeral Home 100 South Third Street St. Charles before proceeding to St. Patrick Catholic Church 400 Cedar Street to celebrate Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow the funeral Mass in North Cemetery in St. Charles, IL. A luncheon will be served in the reception hall of St. Patrick's church at 1pm following burial service - all are welcome.
Arrangements entrusted to Moss Family Funeral Home - St. Charles 630-584-8823 or www.mossfuneral.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Sept. 19, 2019