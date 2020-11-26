1/1
Lucille A. Swan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille A. Swan

Born: October 29, 1923

Died: November 17, 2020

Lucille A. Swan, age 97, of Elburn, passed into the arms of her Savior, supported by the love and prayers of her family, in the early hours of Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

She was born October 29, 1923, in Benton, IL, to proud andloving parents, Ethan and Lura (Hawkins) Penrod.

After her family moved to Aurora when she was two years old,Lucille attended local schools.

She now leaves her son, Craig Swan; two grandchildren: Stacey(Matt) Roach and Mark Swan; four grandchildren: Alexander, Nicholas, Logan and Brian Roach; four great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and a family of friends.

She is reunited with her husband, Chuck Swan; her parents Ethan and Lura Penrod; one brother Carl Penrod; two sisters: Dorothy Riddle and her twin sister, Louise Penrod; step-brother, Walter Aigner; step-sister, Myrtle Smith; her son, Allen Swan and her daughter-in-law, Dorothy Swan, who all preceded her in death.

A celebration of life will follow at a later date when all who knew and loved Lucille can attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the charity of your choice. Share tributes and memories on the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page or on our website, www.conleycare.com, where you can see her full life story.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved