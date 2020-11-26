Lucille A. Swan
Born: October 29, 1923
Died: November 17, 2020
Lucille A. Swan, age 97, of Elburn, passed into the arms of her Savior, supported by the love and prayers of her family, in the early hours of Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
She was born October 29, 1923, in Benton, IL, to proud andloving parents, Ethan and Lura (Hawkins) Penrod.
After her family moved to Aurora when she was two years old,Lucille attended local schools.
She now leaves her son, Craig Swan; two grandchildren: Stacey(Matt) Roach and Mark Swan; four grandchildren: Alexander, Nicholas, Logan and Brian Roach; four great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and a family of friends.
She is reunited with her husband, Chuck Swan; her parents Ethan and Lura Penrod; one brother Carl Penrod; two sisters: Dorothy Riddle and her twin sister, Louise Penrod; step-brother, Walter Aigner; step-sister, Myrtle Smith; her son, Allen Swan and her daughter-in-law, Dorothy Swan, who all preceded her in death.
A celebration of life will follow at a later date when all who knew and loved Lucille can attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the charity of your choice
. Share tributes and memories on the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page or on our website, www.conleycare.com
, where you can see her full life story.