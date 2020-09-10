Lynn Paul Wheaton



Born: November 17, 1933; in Detroit, MI



Died: July 23, 2020; in Sanibel Island, FL



Lynn Paul Wheaton, 86, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of St. Charles, IL, peacefully entered heaven in the early morning hours of July 23, 2020 at his daughter's house on Sanibel Island, Florida. Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Kathryn, and brothers Ward and Guy. He will be remembered by his loving wife of 63 years, Ruth, and his children Jeff, Kim (Pete) Hoffman and Cindy (David) Hoag, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild, as well as many relatives and countless friends.



Born on November 17, 1933 in Detroit, MI, Lynn married Ruth Gavette on June 15, 1957 in Pontiac, MI after graduating from Wilber Wright Boys High School in Detroit, The Detroit School of Announcing and Speech and The King's College in Briarcliff Manor, NY (BA Vocal Music) where Lynn and Ruth met. They lived in the Detroit area, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Hawthorne, New Jersey, but chose the Holland, Michigan area to raise their family until 1975 when they moved to St. Charles, IL. Lynn and Ruth also resided in Huntley, IL before moving to Shell Point Retirement Community of Fort Myers in November of 2007.



Lynn began his career in radio at WMUZ-FM in Detroit in 1957 with stops in Myrtle Beach, New York City and Grand Rapids, but primarily worked at WJBL in Holland where his rich baritone voice became a staple in the community for many years as a morning on-air personality and news director. Lynn also co-anchored the yearly Tulip Time broadcasts during his tenure at the station before moving primarily into radio sales. In 1975, Zondervan Publishing, the company that owned WJBL-AM, sold the station and asked Lynn to join the corporate staff. He accepted the position and moved with his family to Illinois. He also worked for ServiceMaster before finishing his working career as Director of Advancement for Judson University in Elgin, IL where he put his exceptional interpersonal skills to work. He loved making connections for the university, while becoming their sports teams' biggest cheerleader. He served as Director of Church Relations at Judson, as well, which recently honored Lynn's passing by lowering their main flag on campus to half-staff.



Lynn loved his Lord and Savior, as well as his family, friends, music and adventure. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, loyal friend and active member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Holland, First Baptist Church of Geneva, IL and The Village Church at Shell Point. Lynn served as worship leader and choir director at both Immanuel and First Baptist Churches, besides singing in choirs, quartets, duets and as a soloist for over 50 years. He loved to travel, both across the US and internationally, looking upon each and every day as a new adventure and opportunity to give praise and worship to Jesus Christ. Chances are if you had the opportunity to reminisce with him about a shared experience, he would keenly remember names, dates and places with remarkable clarity and amusing details. Many will miss his story telling, warm laughter, magnetic personality and unique ability to connect with others which drew people to him instantly.



In honor of Lynn, contributions may be made to the Lynn and Ruth Wheaton Endowed Scholarship, Judson University, Office of Advancement, 1151 North State Street, Elgin, IL 60123-1498.



A memorial service will be planned at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store