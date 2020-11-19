Lynne Rae Frantz
Born: January 4, 1942; in Aurora, IL
Died: November 10, 2020; in Batavia, IL
Lynne Rae Frantz, age 78, of Batavia, passed away November 10, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born January 4, 1942 in Aurora, the daughter of Raymond and Grayce (Conner) Lamphere.
Lynne was a graduate of Kaneland Class of 1960. It is there that she met her husband to be and love of her life Clif Frantz. They married September 29, 1962 and made their home in Batavia, Illinois. Clif and Lynne had a storybook love. Like swans, they committed to each other for life. A bond broken only by death.
Clif and Lynne loved their home and enjoyed their horses and Alaskan Malamutes. They quickly started their family and welcomed three children.
Lynne's greatest joy was her family and grandchildren. She loved the holidays and cooking and baking for her family. She and Clif would go on to purchase 45 acres of wooded land in Southern Illinois. A special place for them, where they would spend all of their available time and share their love of nature and wildlife.
The unexpected loss of her only son in 1999 left a void in Lynne's heart that was never filled. She devoted herself to helping raise her young grandchildren and creating memories with them that will last a lifetime.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years Clif; daughters Kristine (Frantz) Woznicki of Downers Grove and Carrie Frantz of Sugar Grove; grandchildren Heather, C.J., Matthew, and Mason; brother Richard (Peggy) Lamphere; daughter-in-law Kimberly Wing; son-in-law Steven; special friend Alan Wolff; and many other dear relatives and friends.
Lynne was preceded in death by her parents, son Curtis Frantz, and mother-in-law Jeanette Frantz.
The family would like to extend a special thank you and our immeasurable gratitude to the most amazing and thoughtful group of caregivers. Lori Davis, Sue Campbell, Denise Feltes, and Chanel and Joscelyn Suggett. Your care and devotion to Lynne was a blessing and a comfort.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at Sugar Grove Cemetery in Sugar Grove with Deacon Mike Zibrun officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to the causes she so passionately supported. The Salvation Army, 1710 S. 7th Avenue, St. Charles, Illinois 60174 or Fox Valley Wildlife Center at https://www.paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/159799
or Midwest Labrador Retriever Rescue at https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=jD8BZbUN7fSykj818Sglg-zTmaNeXMV-LYHHymeHzSQcxnFFXc5c462CUMc_Yb4h80iMDMfBWt9PAxg6
Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information 630-232-8233 or malonefh.com
