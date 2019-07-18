Marcia L. Ford



Born: December 26, 1939



Died: July 9, 2019



Surrounded by her loving family, Marcia L. Ford, age 79, passed away on July 9 after a courageous battle with ALS. She was born in Macomb, Illinois on December 26, 1939 and was the daughter of Herman and Ruth (Fairchild) Higginson.



March attended Girard High School where she was active in many sports and activities. She attended Blackburn College where she met and later married her husband and soul mate, Glen Ford. After marriage the couple moved to Geneva, Illinois.



A graduate of Northern Illinois University, Marcia began her teaching career in St. Charles District 303, first at Richmond and Wild Rose Schools, and ended her 33 year career as a 6th grade teacher at Thompson Middle School. She loved teaching, was adored by her students and respected by her colleagues. She was active in St Charles Education Association, Illinois Education Association and National Education Association. She was the co founder of Fox Valley Retired Educators.



After retirement she and Glen were able to travel and took several great road trips with as well as many cruises with many good friends.



Marcia loved competition! She was the pitcher and her husband, Glen was the coach when the Lassies won the National Tournament in 1977. From eventing with her horses, playing softball with the Lassies, playing golf and even in such things as playing bridge, she approached with the spirit to win.



She loved adventure! At age 78 even as ALS was ravaging her body, she went tubing and had her daughters not said, "no, end of discussion", she would have checked sky diving off her bucket list.



She loved her animals, Sophie Pug, George (cat) and her horse, Tidbit with whom at age 68 she was still fox hunting with her granddaughter, Bailey.



She delighted in watching her daughters grow up and cheered them on through all their high school and college competitions She was able to fulfill her greatest desire to see her granddaughter Bailey play basketball during her senior year at Carthage College and to graduate as the 4th generation teacher in her family.



Marcia had a great sense of humor and loved to tell jokes. She laughed easily and often. She truly believed that "the most utterly lost of all days is that in which you have not once laughed."



Marcia had a full and rewarding life, a soul mate husband, a wonderful family and many great friends and cherished animals. She met the challenges of her life with grace and dignity particularly the loss of her husband in 2015, the diagnosis of ALS in 2016 and the fire which destroyed her home in 2017. She was grateful for all the love and support from the members of the Congregational UCC as well as from all her friends from many places during her battle with ALS.



She is survived by her daughters, Jody (Jack) Anderson, Jamie Ford, and her granddaughter, Bailey Gilbert. She is preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Jim.



A Celebration of Life will be held on July 27 at the Congregational United Church of Christ 40W451 Fox Mill Blvd. in Campton Hills. Visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm with a memorial service at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Les Turner Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy, Suite 302, Skokie, Illinois 60077-3254



To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060. Published in Kane County Chronicle on July 18, 2019