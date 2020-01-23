|
Margaret Ann Anderson
Margaret Ann Anderson a lifelong resident of Batavia, IL passed away Wednesday January 15, 2020. She was born in Aurora the daughter of Gus and Hildegarde (Trapp) Kapinos.
Margaret was preceded in death by Carl, her beloved husband of 58 years, and their son Michael. She is survived by her son Dave (Georgia) Anderson of Durango, Co and her daughter Kathy (Walt) Bell of Happy Valley, Or. She was the loving grandmother of Kira, Joel, Adia, Rachel and Rebecca. She also had 5 great grandchildren and 4 nieces and nephews. She will be missed by many.
Margaret was a woman of faith and a 90 year member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Batavia. She was very active at church. She taught Thursday School, Vacation Bible School, and Sunday School. She attended the 6:30 morning Bible Class. She was a member of the Dorcas Society, and she was the secretary/treasurer of the Alter Guild for over 40 years. She and Carl held church services at a nursing home twice a month for 22 years.
She was also a Cub Scout, Brownie and Girl Scout leader. She belonged to the Kane County Homemakers Association. She was in a card club for many years with her wonderful women friends. She was a florist at Batavia Avenue Flowers and then later worked for 5th Avenue Flowers in Geneva.
Visitation will be held 2:00 P.M until 6:00 P.M Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Moss Family Funeral Home 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL.
The funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 20, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church 950 Hart Road, Batavia. She will lie in state from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the services at the church. Interment will follow the service at River Hills Memorial Park, Batavia.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran School in Batavia.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020