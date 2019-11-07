|
Margaret B. Gibbs
Born: May 28, 1933; in Canton, OH
Died: October 26, 2019; in Batavia, IL
Margaret B. Gibbs died peacefully in her sleep October 26, 2019, at The Holmstad in Batavia, Illinois. She was 86.
Mrs. Gibbs was born Margaret Tipton Brown, May 28, 1933 in Canton, Ohio, the second daughter of Byron and Alma Brown. She was graduated from Shawnee Mission High School, Mission (now Overland Park), Kansas in 1951, and attended the University of Kansas where she majored in Fine Arts. Mrs. Gibbs was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents Byron and Alma Brown of Prairie Village, Kansas, her former husband William Gibbs of Geneva, Illinois, and her older sister Betty Lou Nault of Michigan City, Indiana.
She is survived by her twin sister Mildred Brown of Batavia, Illinois, three sons, William Gibbs of Monument, Colorado, David Gibbs of Naperville, Illinois, and James Gibbs of Aurora, Illinois, as well as eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Margaret Gibbs made Geneva, Illinois her home for the past 60 years. When all her sons were enrolled in elementary and junior high school she entered the work force and built successful careers as librarian and secretary at 4th Street Elementary School in Geneva, positions she held for ten years, before moving on to Viking Office Supply in Geneva where she was accountant and bookkeeper for 21 years until her retirement in 1998. Margaret was also active in the Episcopal Church, serving on the Vestry at St. Mark's in Geneva, and then at Calvary Episcopal in Batavia.
Margaret Gibbs was first and foremost a mother, before wife, friend or career woman. With quiet dignity and grace she raised three sons (and a husband) in a home where she was the sole feminine presence. Margaret was particularly close to her niece Jan Linley, and nephews Jared Linley and Todd Linley. Margaret was a major influence on all of their lives, and remains so to this day. Her home was always warm and welcoming, but respectful and disciplined in appropriate measure. Margaret freely shared her love for art and creativity with her sons. No creative project or undertaking was out of bounds in her home, from painting to textiles and weaving to ceramics to woodworking, and even cooking, including science experiments the boys would learn at school then bring home to try (not always successfully) in the basement.
Private services were held Saturday November 2nd, followed by interment at Calvary Episcopal Church in Batavia.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Nov. 7, 2019