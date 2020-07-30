1/
Margaret Conn
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Conn

Born: August 31, 1929

Died: July 17, 2020

Margaret Conn of Batavia passed away on July 17th at Bria in Geneva, IL, she was 90 years old. She was born on August 31, 1929.

Margaret was employed at Thrysilious Stamping for many years, she retired at age 83. She attended Batavia schools and graduated from Batavia High School. She was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose for many years. She loved all animal and working in her yard, she was also an avid Cubs and Bears fan.

She was preceded in death by her parents Alice and Harrison Conn, three sisters; Josephine Thiel, Lucy Ferry and Ette Belle Smith, 2 brothers; William Smith and Douglas Conn, 2 nephews; Jim Smith and James Thiel and a niece Sharon Richmond.

She is survived by a niece, Deborah Conn of Raleigh, North Carolina, a nephew Scott (Sonya) Conn of Sandy Hook, Tennessee, nephew Timothy Conn of Lacy Springs, Alabama, nephew Robert (Wendy) Smith of Eagle River, Wisconsin and a niece Melissa (Wesley) Emmons of Milledgeville, Illinois, also nephew Tom Richmond of Batavia Illinois as well as many great nieces and nephews, great, great nieces and nephews and her dog Gidget.

There will be a private family memorial service at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved