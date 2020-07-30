Margaret Conn



Born: August 31, 1929



Died: July 17, 2020



Margaret Conn of Batavia passed away on July 17th at Bria in Geneva, IL, she was 90 years old. She was born on August 31, 1929.



Margaret was employed at Thrysilious Stamping for many years, she retired at age 83. She attended Batavia schools and graduated from Batavia High School. She was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose for many years. She loved all animal and working in her yard, she was also an avid Cubs and Bears fan.



She was preceded in death by her parents Alice and Harrison Conn, three sisters; Josephine Thiel, Lucy Ferry and Ette Belle Smith, 2 brothers; William Smith and Douglas Conn, 2 nephews; Jim Smith and James Thiel and a niece Sharon Richmond.



She is survived by a niece, Deborah Conn of Raleigh, North Carolina, a nephew Scott (Sonya) Conn of Sandy Hook, Tennessee, nephew Timothy Conn of Lacy Springs, Alabama, nephew Robert (Wendy) Smith of Eagle River, Wisconsin and a niece Melissa (Wesley) Emmons of Milledgeville, Illinois, also nephew Tom Richmond of Batavia Illinois as well as many great nieces and nephews, great, great nieces and nephews and her dog Gidget.



There will be a private family memorial service at a later date.





