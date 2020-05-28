Margaret Glad
Born: July2, 1929
Died: May 4, 2020
Margaret "Peggy" Glad, age 90, of Elburn, formerly of Chicago, passed away quietly into the arms of her Savior, Monday, May 4, 2020, surrounded by the love and prayers of her family.
She was born in Chicago, IL, on July2, 1929, the daughter of Raymond and Ingrid (Carlson) Street.
Peggy grew up in Chicago and attended local schools. She graduated from Schurz High School with the class of 1946.
She is survived by five daughters: Cathy(Peter) Vardakis, Susan Bell, Gretchen (Gary) Johnston, Karen (Jim)Schrepferman and Tina (Dave) Courtin; eleven grandchildren: Kristine Vardakis,Cory Johnston, Amanda Johnston, Ryan Johnston, Sean Johnston, Samantha Schrepferman, Cody Schrepferman, Connor Schrepferman, Piper Schrepferman,Michael Courtin and Linzey Courtin; and her best four legged friend, Dory, a miniature Australian Shepherd.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ingrid Street, her husband Arthur Glad and long time companion, Tinkerbell, a King Charles Cavalier.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will follow at a later date when all her family and friends can gather again safely.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Peggy's name. Checks may be made to the "Margaret Ann Glad Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com where you can find Peggy's full life story.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on May 28, 2020.