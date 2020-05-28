Margaret Glad
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Glad

Born: July2, 1929

Died: May 4, 2020

Margaret "Peggy" Glad, age 90, of Elburn, formerly of Chicago, passed away quietly into the arms of her Savior, Monday, May 4, 2020, surrounded by the love and prayers of her family.

She was born in Chicago, IL, on July2, 1929, the daughter of Raymond and Ingrid (Carlson) Street.

Peggy grew up in Chicago and attended local schools. She graduated from Schurz High School with the class of 1946.

She is survived by five daughters: Cathy(Peter) Vardakis, Susan Bell, Gretchen (Gary) Johnston, Karen (Jim)Schrepferman and Tina (Dave) Courtin; eleven grandchildren: Kristine Vardakis,Cory Johnston, Amanda Johnston, Ryan Johnston, Sean Johnston, Samantha Schrepferman, Cody Schrepferman, Connor Schrepferman, Piper Schrepferman,Michael Courtin and Linzey Courtin; and her best four legged friend, Dory, a miniature Australian Shepherd.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ingrid Street, her husband Arthur Glad and long time companion, Tinkerbell, a King Charles Cavalier.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will follow at a later date when all her family and friends can gather again safely.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Peggy's name. Checks may be made to the "Margaret Ann Glad Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com where you can find Peggy's full life story.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved