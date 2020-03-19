|
|
Margaret Jane Kramford
Born: March 3, 1920; in Utica, NY
Died: March 9, 2020; in Seminole, FL
Margaret Jane Kramford, 100, of St Charles, IL, passed away on March 9, 2020 in Seminole Florida.
Visitation will be 4 pm to 8 pm March 18, 2020 at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E Main St, St Charles, IL.
Funeral mass will be held at 11 am March 19, 2020 at St Patrick's Church, 211 N Fourth St, St Charles, IL 60174. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, 1200 N Fifth Ave, St Charles.
Margaret was born in Utica, New York to John T Hillenbrand Jr, and Margaret Flannagan on March 3, 1920. In 1941 she graduated from St Joseph Mercy Hospital, School of Nursing in Aurora, IL. She served as an Ensign in the US Navy Nursing Corp from August 1944 to November 1945. After WWII she was a nurse at Mercyville in Aurora and Elgin State Hospital for more than 22 years. She was a member of St Patrick's Church and a former member of the American Legion Tri-City Post 1054 and the American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post 342 of St Charles.
Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Francis Robert Kramford. They were married August 25, 1945 at Holy Angels Church in Aurora, IL
Jane is survived by three sons; Robert F (Karen), of Aurora, IL, Thomas J (Ada), of Stanton CA, Patrick J (Rosemary) of West Chicago, two daughters; Mary E (Leslie) Hickory, of Midlothian VA, Geraldine A Parker of Seminole, FL.
She is survived by ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St Charles, 630-584-0060 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2020