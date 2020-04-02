Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
Margaret Spear


1928 - 2020
Margaret Spear Obituary
Margaret Spear

Born: June 3, 1928

Died: March 29, 2020

Margaret "Peggy" Spear, was called home to her Lord following a long decline, and was finally reunited with her loving husband, Jim, in the early hours of Saturday, March 29, 2020.

She was born June 3, 1928, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

Peggy is survived by her loving daughter Mari and her son-in-law, Alec Wittum.

She is preceded by her parents; two sisters: Helen Rempel and Betty Rupprecht, and loving husband Jim.

A celebration of her life will be held at later date and time where all her family and friends can gather, honoring Peggy's life and spirit.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Peggy's name to benefit The International Sculpture Park, located at Mount Saint Mary Park in St. Charles, which was designed by her husband Jim Spear. Checks may be made to the "Margaret Spear Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded tothe same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or by using the "contact me" option at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Apr. 2, 2020
