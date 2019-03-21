Margaret Worden



Born: December 19, 1937



Died: March 12, 2019



Margaret Worden, age 81, of Maple Park, IL, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Savior, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.



She was born on December 19, 1937, in Aurora, IL, to proud parents, William and Anna (Medernach) Hanson.



She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Floyd; two sons, Ronald (Kathy) Worden and Donald (Robyn) Worden; two grandchildren, Melissa Worden and Jeremy Worden; two great-granddaughters, Kayla and Katie Schweisthal; Four siblings, William "Bill" Hanson, Anthony "Tony" Hanson, Mary (Ron) Pondelick and Linda Hanson Dittman; many nieces, nephews and a family of friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Anna Hanson and three siblings, Josephine Weiland, Patricia Sak and Virginia Hanson Seed.



Visitation was from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., with a Mass to begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019, at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Virgil, IL. Interment followed at S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Margaret's name to benefit her favorite charities. Checks may be made to the "Margaret Worden Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119.



Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com where you can find her full life story. Published in Kane County Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary