Maria E. Gomez
Born: October 31, 1937; in Del Rio, TX
Died: December 13, 2019; in St. Charles, IL
Maria E. Gomez, age 82, of Geneva passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at her daughter's home in St. Charles.
She was born October 31, 1937 in Del Rio, Texas to Elijio and Elena Sanchez.
Mrs. Gomez is survived by her three children, Ruben Gomez, Dolores(Dan) Anderson, and Angela (Tom) Rothengass, four grandchildren, Joshua,Tiffany, Kristen (Christopher) Powell and Rachel, a great-grandson, Griffin S.Powell, two brothers, Julian (Lupe) and Ricardo (Carmen) Sanchez, a sister,Rosie Hipolito and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Conception, her parents,four brothers and two sisters.The lord's heavenly army has welcomed another angel, Maria, into their mighty ranks. Grandson - "Mijo"
Funeral mass will be held 10:30 A.M. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Patrick Downtown catholic Church, 400 Cedar Street, St. Charles. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Geneva.
Visitation will be Thursday December 19, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M.at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 EastMain Street, (corner of Rt. 64 and Rt. 25), St. Charles.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a in her name.
For more, information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St.Charles, 630-584-0060
or at yursfuneralhomes.com.
