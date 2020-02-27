|
|
Marianne Pluskowski
Born: April 29, 1957; in St. Charles, IL
Died: February 8th, 2020; in Naperville, IL
Marianne Pluskowski of Geneva, IL passed away at Seasons Hospice in Naperville, IL on February 8th, 2020 at the age of 62, surrounded by her family. Marianne was born on April 29, 1957 in St. Charles, IL to Anna and Donald Coppert, the third of four children.
After completing high school she started her life-long career as a skilled baker with Leonard Zegiel and his family, first with The Magic Oven Bakery in St. Charles and then with Heidi's Cake & Pastry in Geneva until 2019.
Marianne was married on June 28, 1980 to the love of her life, Marc Pluskowski and passionately dedicated her life to raising their three children, Eric, in 1982, followed by Adam in 1986 and Emily in 1988. Marianne started her favorite role in life in 2015 when she became "Grandma" to Maddie Pluskowski, quickly followed by Alice Rebellato in 2016, Sadie Pluskowski in 2018, and was eagerly awaiting the birth of her first grandson, Parker Rebellato in May of 2020.
Marianne spent her days lovingly caring for her family, friends, and animals. She enjoyed hosting extended family gatherings and opened her home to all.
Marianne is survived by her husband, three children, four grandchildren, as well as her three siblings David Coppert, Kathy Miner and Coleen Bryl. The family would like to thank all the people that helped and supported Marianne with her courageous battle, including the caring staff at Seasons Hospice of Naperville.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held for Marianne on March 8, 2020 at the St. Charles Moose Lodge. 2250 Lincoln HWY, St. Charles, IL from 10:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Arrangements by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Interment private. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020