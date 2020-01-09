|
|
Marietta Parker
Born: June 27, 1936
Died: January 1, 2020
Marietta Parker, age 83, of Elburn, passed away in the arms of her Savior, Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
She was born June 27, 1936, in Chicago, IL, to loving parents, Carl and Louise Fredrich. She was united in marriage to Lloyd Parker and theirs was true and lasting love. Their love and bond were tested when their two children, Laura in 1969 and Fredrich in 1972, both were tragically were born into celestial life, never able to take one breath of earthly air. With no children of their own, Marietta and Lloyd "adopted" others into their family and created memories to last a life time.
Marietta's strength, determination and steel spirit were tested time and again as she fought a myriad of battles:Type 1 Diabetes since 1965, colon cancer in 1996 and breast cancer in 2000. If Marietta had nine lives, she lived them all to the fullest, filling her time with family and friends. Her hands were nimble and she shared the fruits of her talent as an artist, creating quilts, needlework and one of a kind paintings. In the kitchen, Marietta took the harvests of her garden and made mouthwatering meals in the kitchen. The friendships she made were as strong and long lasting as the impression she left on all those who loved her.
She is survived by two sister-in-laws, several nieces, nephews and a family of friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Fredrich and Louise, her husband, William L. Parker, and their two children, Laura and Fredrich.
Private family services will be held at a later date following cremation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020