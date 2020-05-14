Marilyn Ann Pinkston
Born: October 1, 1935; in Geneva, IL
Died: May 10, 2020; in Geneva, IL
Marilyn Ann Pinkston, age 84, of Geneva, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born October 1, 1935 in Geneva, the daughter of Clarence and Barbara (DeWolf) Upham.
Marilyn worked at First National Bank of Geneva for over 40 years and later working at Ace Hardware in Geneva prior to her retirement. She enjoyed bowling, knitting, sewing, and a variety of crafts over the years. Marilyn loved to read and go for long walks. She was an avid lover of animals, but cats held a special place in her heart. However, spending time with her family and grandkids was her greatest joy of all time.
She is survived by her children Lynn Boland of Batavia, Ken Pinkston of North Aurora, Ann Lambert of Geneva, Barb (Paul) Janda of Mahomet; daughter-in-law Deb Pinkston of DeKalb; grandchildren Barry (Corrin) VanDeVeire and Brian (Denise) VanDeVeire; Scott and Brad (Samantha) Boland; Jordan (Christopher) Hubbard and Kayli Pinkston; Kevin (Katie), Timothy (Tonya) Lambert, and Kristi (Bryan) Sparacino; Brandon Johnsen and Amanda Pinkston; Cassidy, Haley and Jacob Janda; great grandchildren Jason, Madison, Samantha and Tyler VanDeVeire; Mason Collins, Emma Lambert and Barrett Hubbard; and many other dear relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; children John Pinkston and Diane VanDeVeire; brothers Ken, Robert, and Donald Upham; son-in-law Ralph Lambert; and her devoted husband Jerome 'Pinky" who passed away in 2004.
Due to current circumstances funeral service and burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to The American Cancer Society, 1801 Meyers Rd #100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Harbor Light Hospice for the loving care they were shown during their time of need.
Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on May 14, 2020.