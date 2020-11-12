1/1
Marjorie Elizabeth (Gramme) Leonhard
Marjorie Elizabeth (Gramme) Leonhard

Born: February 11, 1929

Died: October 27, 2020

Marjorie Elizabeth (Gramme) Leonhard of Davis Junction, Illinois passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020. Marjorie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to many.

Marjorie is survived by her daughter Sheri (Leonhard) Hampel, Cindy (Leonhard) Gray, son Al Leonhard, son Dale Leonhard and daughter Jean (Leonhard) Humes, brothers Robert and Edward Gramme.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bud Leonhard, daughter Beth (Leonhard) Kramer, son Larry Leonhard and brothers Michael, Ronald and Bernard.

Marjorie will be deeply missed. Interment with her beloved husband will be private, and a celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2021.


Published in Kane County Chronicle on Nov. 12, 2020.
