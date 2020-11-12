Marjorie Elizabeth (Gramme) Leonhard



Born: February 11, 1929



Died: October 27, 2020



Marjorie Elizabeth (Gramme) Leonhard of Davis Junction, Illinois passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020. Marjorie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to many.



Marjorie is survived by her daughter Sheri (Leonhard) Hampel, Cindy (Leonhard) Gray, son Al Leonhard, son Dale Leonhard and daughter Jean (Leonhard) Humes, brothers Robert and Edward Gramme.



Marjorie was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bud Leonhard, daughter Beth (Leonhard) Kramer, son Larry Leonhard and brothers Michael, Ronald and Bernard.



Marjorie will be deeply missed. Interment with her beloved husband will be private, and a celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2021.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store