Mark Crump
Mark Crump, age 77 of Muskego, WI (formerly of Elburn, IL) passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Tudor Oaks Senior Living Community. He was born in Sherman, Texas, the son of James Marion Crump and Marilyn McKnight Crump. Mark graduated from Webster Groves High School, Webster Groves, MO in 1961 and from Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN in 1965 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He married his high-school sweetheart,Barbara Virginia Ens in 1963. Mark was an entrepreneur and a multi-patent holder for waste and clean water treatment methods. He was a partner in a number of small businesses that served municipalities and commercial industries with their water treatment needs: designing, selling and building tanks and mixing systems.
Mark and Barbara had been active members of Fox Valley Presbyterian Church of Geneva, serving as Stephens Ministers and helping with Living Waters for the World. Mark is an Eagle Scout and a former Scoutmaster for Elburn Troop 7. Mark actively served with the Tri-Cities Soccer association, including serving as President. Mark was proud of being a member of the Elgin Choral Union (now called the Elgin Master Chorale).Mark is survived by his daughter Ann(Ken) Johnson, son Jim (Kristen) Crump, brother Peter (Connie) Crump, sister Lynn Dale, grandchildren Virginia (Kyle) Smith, Casper Crump and William Crump.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Barbara.
A memorial service will be planned for a future date. Arrangements are being handled with care by Conley Funeral Home in Elburn. For more information, call 630-365-6414.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations can be made to the efforts in Guatemala for Living Waters for the World, by either by sending a check to Fox Valley Presbyterian and designating
"for Living Waters Guatemala in memory of JMark Crump", or by giving directly online to www.livingwatersfortheworld.org/ as a "gift in memory" on behalf of "J Mark Crump" with a designation to "Guatemala Network".
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2020