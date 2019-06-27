Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARLENE RADA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARLENE RADA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARLENE RADA Obituary
Marlene Rada

Born: June 18, 1943; in Elburn, IL

Died: June 18, 2019; in Erwin, TN

Marlene (Dodd) Rada, age 76, of Erwin, TN, passed away Tuesday morning June 18, 2019 at Erwin Healthcare Nursing Home in Erwin, TN.

She was born June 18, 1943, in Elburn, IL, to proud parents Lewis and Irene (Schleifer) Dodd.

Marlene is survived by her four children: Faith (Mark) Henrikson, Eugene Fink, Jim Rada and Shelley (Ken Coupe) Rada; her sister, Lonna (Jerry) Schmidt; her nieces and nephews: Kelly (Schmidt) Durbala, Kevin Schmidt, and Jim (Elizabeth) Schmidt; four grandchildren: Stephanie (Mathew) Schumaker, David Henrikson, Joshua and Dylan Coupe; three great-grandchildren: Elijah and Bristol Schumaker, and Jaden Winchel; as well as five great-nieces and nephews: Dominic, Ben and Abbie Durbala, and Kailey and Brady Schmidt.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Irene Dodd; her husband, Ervin Rada; her sister, Sandra Barnes, and her first husband, Richard Fink.

Services have been held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elizabeth Ludeman Center, 114 N. Orchard Dr., Park Forest, IL 60466-1297.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conley Funeral Home
Download Now