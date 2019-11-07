|
Marlys E. Averill
Born: November 11, 1926
Died: October 27, 2019
Marlys E. Averill, 92, most recently of Minneapolis, MN and formerly of Geneva, IL, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank; parents, Leo and Edna Sandvig; and brothers, Lee and M. Wayne Sandvig.
Born November 11, 1926, in Galva Iowa, the family moved to Sioux Falls, SD where she spent her childhood. Marlys graduated from St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN, in 1948 and the next year, she married Frank Averill. She moved to Geneva where they began their family. Frank died suddenly in 1965. While raising her two children, she taught 6th grade at HC Storm and McWayne Schools in Batavia and was active in her church, Geneva Lutheran Church and the community. She retired after 30 years of teaching, enabling her to travel and spend more time with family and friends. In 2013, she moved to Minneapolis to be closer to her daughter.
Throughout her life, Marlys focused on others. People were drawn to her because of her compassion and acceptance. She was an anchor to her children, grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Both a champion talker and listener, she had a stubborn determination and was known for the mischievous twinkle in her eye. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her children, Linda (Steven) Sandvig of Plymouth, MN and Scott Averill (Ed Garza) of San Tan Valley, AZ; grandchildren, Kari (Jonathan) Mattes-Ritz and Lee Sandvig, both of Denver, CO; great-grandson, James Mattes-Ritz and 11 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11 am at Brookview, 316 Parkway S, Golden Valley, MN.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Nov. 7, 2019