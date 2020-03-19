|
Martha Alberta Weydert Cohen
Born: March 10, 1964; in Sycamore, IL
Died: February 27, 2020; in Fleming Island, FL
Martha Alberta Weydert Cohen, age 55, of Fleming Island, Florida passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020 from cancer.
She was born March 10, 1964 in Sycamore, Illinois to Theodore John Weydert and Lauryce Arlyne Hintzsche Weydert and was named after her two grandmothers.
Martha was raised in Maple Park, Illinois and graduated from Kaneland High School. She was a baptized member in the Community of Christ.
After attending Graceland University in Lamoni, IA, she lived in the Kansas City region for many years; West Bend, WI; and eventually moved to Florida in 2005 fulfilling her lifelong dream of living in a warm climate. She had a knack for organization and used her unique talents to create brilliant designs for custom closets and home office spaces in the Jacksonville area. She repeatedly won awards both for her designs and sales. Martha enjoyed gardening specifically to foster a growing population of butterflies and hummingbirds in her back yard. These creatures of nature brought her much joy. She also enjoyed any time she could spend at the beach and was a big Cubs fan. Most important to Martha, however, were her children whom she loved dearly and with whom she had a wonderful relationship. Second only to her children was her love of her 3 dogs that were constant companions to her.
Martha was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.
Martha is survived by her mother, Lauryce Weydert of DeKalb, IL; children, Jacob Cohen of Fleming Island, FL, Meredith Cohen of Fleming Island, FL, and Aaron (Lindsey) Cohen of Olathe, KS; siblings Carolyn (Gary) Faselt of Denver, CO, Jane McDonald of Norwalk, IA, and Joy (Tom Fine) Weydert of Platte City, MO; Ted (Kristi) Weydert of Sycamore, IL; Janet Clarke of Chicago, IL; and her dearest friend, Todd Osbron.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later day. The arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services at Beaches Memorial Park, 1500 Main Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233. 904- 249-1166. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family's guest book.
Please plant milkweed, coneflowers, and butterfly bushes in your own back yard to promote butterflies and other pollinators in honor of Martha.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2020