Martin Patrick Schutte
Born: January 23, 1973
Died: October 13, 2019
On Sunday, October 13th, 2019, Martin "Marty" Patrick Schutte, loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 46. Marty was born on January 23, 1973, to Dennis and Doreen Schutte in Saint Louis, Missouri. Marty is survived by his loving wife of 17 years Erin Schutte (nee, McFarland), children Madeline and Vivian, his parents Dennis and Doreen Schutte (nee, Logsdon), brothers and sisters Michael (Lori) Schutte, Mark (Michele) Schutte, Mary (Mike) Leeper, Matthew (Mary) Schutte, Margaret (Pat) Willman, Monica (Jeff) Hawkins, Martina (Chris Mueller) Schutte, Maurice "Mo" (Jeanne) Schutte, father and mother-in-law Pat and Peggy McFarland, sister-in-law Jennifer (Jeffrey) Garcia, brother-in-law Neal McFarland, and many nieces and nephews.
Marty was raised in St. Louis Hills, an area he loved and later returned to often to visit family and friends. When he was a young child, Marty was known as 'Smiley' and he readily shared his gorgeous smile with all he met. As a young man, Marty graduated from Bishop DuBourg High School, and later from the University of Missouri, St. Louis with a Bachelor of Science in Biology in 1996. He continued his education at Saint Louis University School of Medicine where he met the love of his life, Erin. They graduated together earning their degrees of Doctor of Medicine in 2001. Together, Erin and Marty moved to Columbus, Ohio, and in 2002 were joined in marriage and embarked on a beautiful, abundant life together. They completed their medical residencies; Marty in Emergency Medicine, and Erin in Pediatrics, both at The Ohio State University School of Medicine. Marty appreciated the privilege of his work, quietly considering it an honor to serve the patients he cared for. Upon completion of their training, they made their home on the 45th floor in the bustling center of downtown Chicago, where they enjoyed city life and were delighted by the birth of their daughter Madeline. They then moved to St. Charles, Illinois, where they joyously welcomed the birth of their daughter Vivian.
Marty was a man who lived a full life, and never missed a moment to visit his parents whom he cherished. He made a point to communicate with his St. Louis family via the latest technological devices, always delivering a funny and uplifting message. Even as the youngest of nine he was viewed as a leader in the family. He lived life to the fullest by enjoying world travel, photography, St. Louis Blues hockey, skiing, sharing Star Wars, biking, and building Lego creations with his daughters, numerous date nights and weekends with his wife, taking time to appreciate the beauty all around him, and positively affecting the lives of all those near him through his warmth, kindness, dazzling smile, and contagious laughter.
Marty loved his family. They were his unwavering focus and the unbounded joy of his life.
Visitation was held on Friday, October 18th, at 1771 West State Street in Geneva, Illinois, at Yurs Funeral Home from 4-8 P.M. The Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 400 Cedar Street in St. Charles, Illinois at 11 A.M. Burial was Private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ronald McDonald House at Central Dupage Hospital.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2019