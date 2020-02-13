|
Martin Philip Mortensen
Born: February 28, 1929
Died: February 26, 2020
Martin Philip Mortensen, a resident of Troy for the last 30 years and formerly of Royal Oak, passed away on February 6, 2020 at the age of 90.
He was born to his parents Martin and Magdalene Mortensen on February 28, 1929 in Yorkville,IL.
Martin was raised in Yorkville, IL and graduated from Aurora University, where he met his wife Shirley. He served as a lieutenant in the Navy during the Korean War. After his discharge, he came to Detroit to live and worked as a manager in telecommunication operations at Chrysler for 32 years before retiring.
Martin is survived by his loving children Timothy (Shawn) Mortensen, Cynthia Mortensen, Philip (June) Mortensen, and Holly Mortensen; and his grandchildren Valerie Mortensen, Kathryn Mortensen and Sara (Phil) Svetich.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Shirley Mortensen (Dec. 13, 2015);parents Martin and Magdalene Mortensen; and siblings Lois Larson, Rachael Moline, and Hubert Mortensen.
Visitation was held from 2:00-6:00 PM on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Lutheran Church of the Master, 3333 Coolidge Hwy., Troy, MI 48084 284-643-0176
Memorial donations to the Music Department of Aurora University are appreciated.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020