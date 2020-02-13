Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
Gramer Funeral Home
705 North Main Street
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-9010
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gramer Funeral Home
705 North Main Street
Clawson, MI 48017
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Master
3333 Coolidge Hwy.,
Troy, MI
View Map
Martin Philip Mortensen Obituary
Martin Philip Mortensen

Born: February 28, 1929

Died: February 26, 2020

Martin Philip Mortensen, a resident of Troy for the last 30 years and formerly of Royal Oak, passed away on February 6, 2020 at the age of 90.

He was born to his parents Martin and Magdalene Mortensen on February 28, 1929 in Yorkville,IL.

Martin was raised in Yorkville, IL and graduated from Aurora University, where he met his wife Shirley. He served as a lieutenant in the Navy during the Korean War. After his discharge, he came to Detroit to live and worked as a manager in telecommunication operations at Chrysler for 32 years before retiring.

Martin is survived by his loving children Timothy (Shawn) Mortensen, Cynthia Mortensen, Philip (June) Mortensen, and Holly Mortensen; and his grandchildren Valerie Mortensen, Kathryn Mortensen and Sara (Phil) Svetich.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Shirley Mortensen (Dec. 13, 2015);parents Martin and Magdalene Mortensen; and siblings Lois Larson, Rachael Moline, and Hubert Mortensen.

Visitation was held from 2:00-6:00 PM on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Lutheran Church of the Master, 3333 Coolidge Hwy., Troy, MI 48084 284-643-0176

Memorial donations to the Music Department of Aurora University are appreciated.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020
