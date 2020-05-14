Marvin G. Meyer
Marvin G. Meyer

Born: August 7, 1924; in Wichita, KS

Died: April 29, 2020; in Yorkville, IL

Marvin G. Meyer, of Batavia, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020, at Hillside Helia Healthcare Facility in Yorkville, Illinois. He was born August 7, 1924 in Wichita, KS, the son of Henry and Ida (Thiele) Meyer. Marvin married the love of his life, Elaine A. Meyer, on February 16, 1947.

He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was a long-time partner and founder of an insurance brokerage company, General Associates, in North Aurora, IL. After moving to Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, he was a general contractor, building custom homes until his return to the Fox Valley in 2008. He loved the game of golf and was proud to have had four holes-in-one in his lifetime. Marvin was a devoted member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Batavia, IL and Faith Lutheran in Hot Springs Village, AR. Along with his sons, he was involved with Boy Scouts for many years.

He is survived by his four sons: Mark (Wendy) of Aurora, IL, Steve (Linda) of Sugar Grove, IL, Stan (Marty) of Indian Hills, CO, Russ (Lori) of Colorado Springs, CO; seven grandchildren: Valerie, Mike (Beth), Matt (Andrea), Shea (Samantha), Jeremy (Veronica), Chelsea, and Nick; six great grandchildren, Halen, Jae, Aiden, Royal, Ethan, and Maxwell; and many nephews and nieces.

In addition to his parents, Marvin was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elaine, his siblings Henry Meyer Jr., Floyd Meyer, and Eleanor Issel, and a step-grandson, Mark Gower.

Marvin lived a full and rich life to the age of 95. He will be remembered with love. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a service will be held at a later date.


Published in Kane County Chronicle on May 14, 2020.
