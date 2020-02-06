Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
Mary Hultine
Mary Ann Hultine Obituary
Mary Ann Hultine

Born: July 6, 1938; in St. Charles, IL

Died: January 29, 2020; in Geneva, IL

Mary Ann Hultine, 81, of St. Charles died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

She was born July 6, 1938 in St. Charles to Burt and Catherine (Kratohvil) Frohling. Mary Ann married Elwood C. Hultine on September 1, 1956.

Mary Ann is survived by her son, Jeff (Kristen) Hultine; one daughter, Lori Hultine; 3 grandchildren, Kasey, Chris and Nikki; 3 great grandchildren, Henry, Lucas and Skylar; one brother, Thomas (Lyn) Frohling; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Todd and 8 brothers and sisters.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made for the family in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020
