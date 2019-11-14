|
|
Mary Ann Magerko (nee Manzuk)
Mary Ann Magerko (nee Manzuk), age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
Mary Ann valued family, and so she dedicated herself to her husband, to her children, and to her children's children for over 60 years. She and her husband helped establish a foundation for them all to grow and prosper.
Mary Ann is survived by her loving husband, John A. Magerko; children: Luke (Lori), Matthew (Diane), Mark (Ying) and John (Suzanne) Magerko; grandchildren: Lucy, Marla, Nicole, Nicholas, Alex, and Katie Magerko; and her siblings: Myron (Paula), Paul (Elinor), and George (Dolly) Manzuk.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Anna and George Manzuk.
May her memory be eternal and live on through her family.
Arrangements were handled by Tezak Funeral Home.
Further, the family asks that any donations made in her name be given to any of the Parkinson's Disease foundations or associations you for your gift.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019