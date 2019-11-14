Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Magerko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Magerko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Magerko Obituary
Mary Ann Magerko (nee Manzuk)

Mary Ann Magerko (nee Manzuk), age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

Mary Ann valued family, and so she dedicated herself to her husband, to her children, and to her children's children for over 60 years. She and her husband helped establish a foundation for them all to grow and prosper.

Mary Ann is survived by her loving husband, John A. Magerko; children: Luke (Lori), Matthew (Diane), Mark (Ying) and John (Suzanne) Magerko; grandchildren: Lucy, Marla, Nicole, Nicholas, Alex, and Katie Magerko; and her siblings: Myron (Paula), Paul (Elinor), and George (Dolly) Manzuk.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Anna and George Manzuk.

May her memory be eternal and live on through her family.

Arrangements were handled by Tezak Funeral Home.

Further, the family asks that any donations made in her name be given to any of the Parkinson's Disease foundations or associations you for your gift.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -