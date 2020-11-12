Mary Anne Ring
Mary Anne Ring age 69, of St. Charles, Illinois passed away November 5, 2020. She was born to Alfred and Margaret Taylor in Fairborn, OH. Anne was the daughter of an career Air Force Master Sergeant and was privileged to experience living in many homes around the world.
She is survived by her loving husband of forty seven years Mark, two daughters Jennifer Ring, Melissa Anne (Mark Puett) Ring, granddaughter Kristen Taylor Puett, brother Steven, and sister Susan.
Anne was preceded in death by her brother Garret Taylor.
She will always be remembered for her generous spirit and sense of humor. In true form to Anne's values, she was happy to cast her final vote against Donald Trump.
Funeral Services will be private.
For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or visit us at www.yursfuneralhomes.com
.