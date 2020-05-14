Mary E. Danielson
Mary E. Danielson

Born: April 14, 1935; in Geneva, IL

Died: April 30, 2020; in Batavia, IL

Mary E. Danielson, age 85, of Batavia, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Michaelsen Health Care Center in Batavia.

She was born April 14, 1935 in Geneva, the daughter of Frank and Delia Danielson.

Mary graduated from MacMurray College. She worked as a legal secretary in Chicago for many years. Her greatest pastime, however, was spending time with her family and she will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her nephew Andy Danielson of Yorkville; nieces Crystal (Kevin) Wallace of Virginia and Lisa Danielson of Chicago; cousin Eldon Hueber; and many other dear relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Melvin Danielson.

Funeral service will be held privately.

Burial will be held privately at Oak Hill Cemetery in Geneva.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com.



Published in Kane County Chronicle on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
