Mary Edith VanDeVeire



Born: July 12, 1935; in Nashville, GA



Died: May 4, 2019; in North Aurora, IL



Mary Edith VanDeVeire, age 83, of North Aurora, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side.



She was born July 12, 1935 in Nashville, Georgia, the daughter of Marvin and Nellie (Taylor) Durrance.



Mary was a longtime resident of the area and last worked at Mooseheart until the age of 75, at which time she retired. She was also a member of the Moose Lodge. She loved spending time with family and friends and will be dearly missed.



She is survived by two sons Doug of Neosho Wisconsin and Dale of North Aurora, six grandchildren Barry of Yorkville, Brian of Elburn, Denell of San Antonio, Texas, Benjamin of Leander, Texas, Cassandra of Columbia, Missouri, and Briana of North Aurora, six great grandchildren (in order of age) Alexius August, Ian, Jason, Tyler, Samantha, and Madison, siblings Jim Durrance and Elaine Held.



She was proceeded in death by her brothers Gene and Emery Durrance.



A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 2:00 - 6:00 pm at St. Charles Moose Lodge, 2250 Lincoln Highway, St. Charles.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mooseheart Child City and School, Mooseheart, Illinois 60539 would be appreciated.



Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information 630-232-8233 or email www.malonefh.com. Published in Kane County Chronicle on May 9, 2019