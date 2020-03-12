Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
Wake
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
123 S County Line Rd
Maple Park, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
123 S County Line Rd
Maple Park, IL
Mary Lynn Almes

Mary Lynn Almes Obituary
Mary Lynn Alms

Born: August 6, 1951; in Chicago, IL

Died: March 9, 2020; in Maple Park, IL

Mary "Lynn" Alms, age 68, of Maple Park, IL, passed away at home, surrounded by the love and prayers of her family, Monday, March 9, 2020.

She was born August 6, 1951, in Chicago, IL, to loving parents, John and Eileen (Masterson) Weber.

Lynn became a legacy in her own time, leaving behind not only millions of lives lived out over billions of pages, but a lifetime of memories her family will cherish for generations.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ron Alms; two daughters, Laura (Brian) Sikorski and Karen (Karl) Grzeszczak; One sister, Carol (Robert) Zydek; many cousins, nieces, nephews and a community of friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Eileen Weber.

Visitation will be at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, from 4-8 p.m., with a wake service to begin at 4 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020. Additional visitation will be from 9:30-10:15 a.m., with a Mass to celebrate her faith to follow at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 123 S County Line Rd, Maple Park, IL 60151. Interment will follow at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Lynn's name. Checks may be made to the "Mary Lynn Alms Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or send the family a message through our website, www.conleycare.com by clicking "contact us".
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2020
