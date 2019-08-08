|
|
MaryMargaret LeVan
Born: July 31,1944
Died: July 31, 2019
Mary Margaret LeVan of Elburn, Illinois died in her home on July 31, 2019, her 75 birthday. Mary's life ministry was devoted to catholic education at the high school level. She taught at St Francis de Sales in Chicago, Immaculate Heart of Maryand then St. Joseph's in Westchester, from which she retired. In her retirement, Mary devoted her life and faith to St. Gall Catholic Church in Elburn, which had become her spiritual home. She also enjoyed volunteering at Delnor Cancer Centerand Hospital in Geneva. Mary's kindness touched many lives whether in the classroom or in the community.
She is survived by her Greenhouse family of 36 years, Dr.Christina Krause and Maria E.J. Kuhn.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 1PM - 3 PM at St. Gall Catholic Church, 43W885 Hughes Road, Elburn, Illinois 60119 with the Celebration of Life service starting at 3 pm. A private burial will take place at Union Cemetery, St. Charles, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Gall Catholic Church Building fund, something that Mary spent much of her time working for. You can contact the church for more information at 630-365-6030.
The family wishes to thank Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care and the St. Gall community for all their support and help with Mary's final journey. Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove,IL. To sign the online guestbook pleasevisit www.healychapel.com. 630-466-1330
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Aug. 8, 2019