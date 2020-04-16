|
|
Mary Matheson Maltby
Born: October 1940
Died: March 31, 2020
Fierce is a word that gets batted around a lot these days. The word has been having a moment, as they say, for the last couple of years. But Mary Matheson Maltby lived fierce for a whole lifetime, from her birth in October 1940 right up too her last day with us on March 31, 2020.
Mary's fierceness, her fierce commitment to justice and fierce competitiveness, and her unflagging curiosity and sense of wonder blazes on in her children and her grandchildren. It helped sustain decades-old friendships and may glimmer still in the lives of some of the hundreds of children she touched in her work as a teacher and as a child advocate for Headstart and CASA.
It may have been shaped in her childhood in Janesville, WI - though it's more likely that she was born with it - and it drove her through Knox College, shaped her strong political views and fostered a restlessness that drove her to visit more than 48 countries in her lifetime.
Maybe no place was her fierceness more evident, though, in the love it helped forge for her husband, Christopher. For 36 years, until his death in 1996, theirs was a marriage of mutual respect and admiration, and a union that was more often than not truly joyful.
Mary's battle with ALS was hard fought, a final lesson in tenacity and perseverance to her children and their spouses. Tadd and Terri Maltby, Sarah Wood-Prince, and Jay and Tracy Maltby; her grandchildren, Meredith, Caroline, Alexandra, Nell, Pearl, Christopher and Susanna; her siblings and their spouses, Jane and Terry Hull, and Michael Matheson; and her niece, Emily Player, and nephew, and Andrew Hull, and their families.
Blaze on, fierce Mary. We love you.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2020