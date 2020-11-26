1/1
Mary Mayer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Mayer

Born: October 23, 1931; in Garden Plain, IL

Died: November 19, 2020; in Geneva, IL

Mary Mayer, age 89, of Geneva, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Greenfields of Geneva.

She was born October 23, 1931, in Garden Plain, IL, the daughter of Bruce and Josephine (Parker) Slaymaker.

Mary grew up on her family's farm in Whiteside County, Illinois. She graduated as Valedictorian in 1949 from Fulton High School and went on to graduate with high honors from Northern Illinois Teachers College in 1954. She taught briefly in Polo, Yorkville, West Chicago and Geneva High School as a Home Economics teacher and Child Development teacher. She was also an accomplished tailor and made custom clothing for herself, her family and clients. Later in her life, she was a representative for the Center for Cultural Interchange - helping high school students from foreign countries during their year abroad and hosting many students over the years. Her skill at dealing with young people and challenging situations made her a great asset to the exchange students and the host families alike. Mary Anne had a gift for kindness and understanding. She made people feel at home.

She enjoyed playing bridge, caring for children and babies, cooking for her family, traveling, meeting new people, visiting with old friends, her pets, and reading. She was dedicated to being a good Christian and helping as many people as possible. She will be dearly missed by her family and those lucky enough to have known her.

She supported her family and friends with her beautiful spirit, loving kindness and willingness to be there when it mattered.

She is survived by her children Linda (Scott) Abernethy of West Chicago, Andrew (Lillian) Mayer of Geneva, and Amy (Davin Wickstrom) Mayer of Geneva; daughter-in-law Cynthia Mayer of Glen Ellyn; grandchildren Ben (Heidi) Popovich, Carolyn (Jeff) Oldham, Jake Abernethy, Kelly (Peter) Berardi, Alexander Mayer, & Nathaniel Wickstrom; great-grandchildren Ellie, Noah and Henry Oldham, and Emma Popovich; sister-in-law Betty Slaymaker; and her nieces Charlene Cross, Jane (Jeff) Hunn, Dana (Steve) Sharer, Susan (Bob) Steckel, and Nancy (Steve) Smith; and many other dear relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, dear son Tom, nephew Jim Cross, siblings Robert B. Slaymaker and Betty Jo Cross, and her loving husband of 63 years James Mayer who passed away in 2018.

Due to Covid-19, services will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Fox Valley Presbyterian Church, 227 East Side Drive #1544, Geneva, IL 60134 where she was member for over 60 years.

Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 232-8233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Malone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved