St Mark's Episcopal Church
320 Franklin St
Geneva, IL 60134
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
Geneva, IL
Mary V. Stickles Obituary
Mary V. Stickles

Mary V. Stickles, age 101, passed away on March 21, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of the late Robert for 61 years; mother to Virginia Spring (William); grandmother to William (Molly), Robert (Aimee), Thomas (Christina) and great-grandmother to Elinor, Julia , Benjamin, Andrew and William.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents (Thomas and Cora Marshall), and 2 sisters; Peggy Marshall and Barbara Merritt.

She was a graduate of Senn High School and a graduate of Lake Forest College. She was a resident of Libertyville and Chicago for many years.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, March 30 at 10:30 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Geneva.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Mark's Church.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019
