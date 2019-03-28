|
Mary V. Stickles
Mary V. Stickles, age 101, passed away on March 21, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Robert for 61 years; mother to Virginia Spring (William); grandmother to William (Molly), Robert (Aimee), Thomas (Christina) and great-grandmother to Elinor, Julia , Benjamin, Andrew and William.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents (Thomas and Cora Marshall), and 2 sisters; Peggy Marshall and Barbara Merritt.
She was a graduate of Senn High School and a graduate of Lake Forest College. She was a resident of Libertyville and Chicago for many years.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, March 30 at 10:30 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Geneva.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Mark's Church.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019