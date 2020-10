Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Marylu's life story with friends and family

Share Marylu's life story with friends and family

Marylu Kempe



Died: October 22, 2020



ADDISON – Marylu Kempe, age 91, of Addison, IL, passed away October 22, 2020.



Arrangements by Yurs Funeral Home St. Charles 630-584-0060.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store