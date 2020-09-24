Meagan Seals
Born: November 10, 2009
Died: September 13, 2020
Meagan Seals of Elburn, IL, was born on November 10th, 2009 and lived against all odds, changing the lives of all who knew her. The odds of her living past one week were slim to none, but her spirit beat them by living ten years, or 563 more weeks, before being released as an angel to Heaven on September 13, 2020. Free from her earthly chains, Meagan's soul can now experience all the joys that were not possible during her time here.
God saw fit to gift her with loving and dedicated parents, Scott and Luellen (Skiba)Seals; supportive and encouraging siblings, Madison, McKenzie and Ryan; and maternal grandparents, Louise and Alan Skiba, who had no end of love and compassion.
Meagan's brain only developed to that of a three month old, but it didn't affect a heart that loved watching the Babies First Channel, taking walks in her stroller and listening to Christmas music all year long. Many surgeries over the years took their toll and many times the outcome was shrouded in doubt, but it was all blue skies and sunshine when she could get her hands on a Hershey's chocolate bar.
Meagan now joins her paternal grandparents, Dale and Virginia Seals, in celestial joy and celebration.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, an organization whose generosity and compassionate care for the families stung by tragedy and illness, helped to care for the Seal's. Donations may be made by visiting www.rmhc.org
.
Tributes and memories may be shared on the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com
.