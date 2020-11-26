Michael Anthony Fritz
Born: June 6, 1980
Died: November20, 2020
Michael Anthony Fritz, age 40, passed away peacefully November20, 2020. He was born in Geneva to Virginia Marie (O'Connor) and Leonel Carl Fritz on June 6, 1980. The youngest of 4 boys, Mikey was adored by his brothers Carl (Heidi) Fritz, Tim (Gina) Fritz, and Matt (Traci) Fritz. Mike was preceded in death by his father Leonel Carl Fritz. Beloved nephew to Donald (Teresa) O'Connor, Tom, Maureen (Tom L). O'Connor , David(Martha) O'Connor, Pat (Rose) O'Connor, Gene O'Connor, Kathy O'Connor, A. Joseph (Carol) Fritz, John (Gloria) Fritz, Leon (Teresa) Fritz, Donna (Gerald) Bernicky, and Robert Fritz; and is a wonderful Uncle to Colin, Samuel, Molly, Eli, Amelia, Wyatt, Theo, and Henry. Mikey will fondly be remembered by friends, family, and all who encountered his joyful smile.
Mike loved watching Jimmy Stewart movies, Home Alone, The Little Mermaid, and Back to the Future. He enjoyed listening to Elvis and the Glenn Miller Orchestra. He often announced his presence at his brothers' sporting events or plays with an exuberant yell or laugh. His nieces and nephews fondly remember playing "dodge Uncle Mike's swinging arms" whenever he came over to visit.
Mike's favorite restaurant was Corfu which he enjoyed after mass at St. John Neuman's of St. Charles. He attended pro life rallies and living rosaries with his mom. Mike also spent many Saturdays working with his dad at JA Air Center of DuPage Airport laughing at any "choice language" he overheard.
The last 8 years he resided and flourished at the Marklund Hyde Center of Geneva, IL surrounded by friends and his second family. He loved riding a bike, camping, swimming, or attending movies with his Marklund friends and almost always with his friend Bobby Hilsabeck by his side.
Mike's light is impossible to extinguish and his loss will be felt by us all. Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's name to Marklund Children's Home, 1 S. 450 Wyatt Drive, Geneva, IL 60134 would be appreciated. (https://www.marklund.org/get-involved-2/make-a-donation/
