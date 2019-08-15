|
|
Michael Joseph Cubalchini
Born: November 16, 1978; in Winfield, IL
Died: August 9, 2019; in Fort Myers, FL
Michael Joseph Cubalchini, 40 of St. Charles, IL and Fort Myers, FL died at his home in Fort Myers on Friday, August 9, 2019. He was born November 16, 1978 in Winfield, Illinois to Joseph and Kathleen Cubalchini.
Michael is survived by his parents; two sisters: Jacqueline (Stefan) Schletter and Kristen (Michael) Gineman; nephew, Aidan, and niece, Grace Gineman; his girlfriend, Jessica Pagiatakis and her daughter, Athena; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and loved ones.
He played football and was a state wrestler in high school (St. Charles Class of 1997). He graduated from Augustana College in 2001 where he was a varsity wrestler majoring in marketing and business administration. He was the life of any party and will be genuinely missed by his many friends and family.
A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at the Estero Country Club in Estero, FL on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. All friends and family that would like to celebrate his life are welcome.
Arrangements by Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park. For information call, 239-334-4880.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019