Michael F. Loughman, Jr.
Born: September 3, 1944; in New York, NY
Died: November 10, 2019; in Geneva, IL
Michael F. "Mike" Loughman, Jr., age 75, of Geneva, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Arden Courts in Geneva with his loving family by his side.
He was born September 3, 1944 in New York City, the son of Michael Sr. and Dorothy (Morgan) Loughman.
Mike proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He received a bachelor's degree from Fordham University in New York and a master's degree from Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. He was past president for APICS and Geneva Golf Club. He enjoyed golfing, but his greatest happiness was found spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years Susie (Wehmann); daughters Susie of Denver, Cathy (Jay) Fuller of Geneva, and Deborah (Seth) Rosenberg of Downers Grove; grandchildren Michael and Matthew Fuller, and Morgan, Abbey, and Jackson Rosenberg; and many other dear relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son Michael III who passed away in 1998.
Funeral prayers for Mike will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 9:00 am at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva proceeding to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva for Celebration of Funeral Mass at 10:00 am with Father Jonathan Bakkelund, Celebrant.
Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Geneva.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 14 from 4:00 -7:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home with a liturgical wake service at 6:45 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to , Greater Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, Illinois 60631 or of Illinois, 954 W. Washington Boulevard, Suite 305, Chicago, Illinois 60607 would be appreciated.
For information 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019