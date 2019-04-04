|
|
Michael P. Nogajewski
Michael P. Nogajewski, 72, of St. Charles, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Central Dupage Hospital, Winfield.
He was born November 26, 1946 in Chicago IL. The son of the late Michael and Bernice Nogajewski.
He is survived by his wife, Corine Nogajewski, Three daughters, Julie (Gregory) Zieman of Swampscott, Mass, Jill Nogajewski of Wood Dale, Il, and Joy (Edward) Rivera of San Antonio, Texas. Three grandchildren, Zoe, Zia, and Isabel. Also a sister, Irene Billek.
He was preceded in death besides his parents, a brother, Raymond Nogajewski.
Visitation will be held Monday from 3:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home 1771 W. State Street Geneva. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday at St. Gall Catholic Church, 43W885 Hughes Road, Elburn, IL.
For information, please call Yurs Funeral Home Geneva 630-232-7337
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2019