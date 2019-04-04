Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
630-232-7337
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gall Catholic Church
43W885 Hughes Road
Elburn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Nogajewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael P. Nogajewski


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael P. Nogajewski Obituary
Michael P. Nogajewski

Michael P. Nogajewski, 72, of St. Charles, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Central Dupage Hospital, Winfield.

He was born November 26, 1946 in Chicago IL. The son of the late Michael and Bernice Nogajewski.

He is survived by his wife, Corine Nogajewski, Three daughters, Julie (Gregory) Zieman of Swampscott, Mass, Jill Nogajewski of Wood Dale, Il, and Joy (Edward) Rivera of San Antonio, Texas. Three grandchildren, Zoe, Zia, and Isabel. Also a sister, Irene Billek.

He was preceded in death besides his parents, a brother, Raymond Nogajewski.

Visitation will be held Monday from 3:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home 1771 W. State Street Geneva. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday at St. Gall Catholic Church, 43W885 Hughes Road, Elburn, IL.

For information, please call Yurs Funeral Home Geneva 630-232-7337
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Find Value in your own funeral with Pre-Planning. Let Yurs Funeral Home know how we can help.
Download Now