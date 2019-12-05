|
Michael Paul Adams
Born: MAY 30, 1955
Died: November 27, 2019
Michael Paul Adams, age 64, passed away on November 27, 2019 at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Geneva, IL. Mike grew up in Batavia and graduated from Batavia High School in 1973, attended Aurora College and Waubonsee Community College. Mike worked for Furnas Electric (now Siemens) for over 40 years until his retirement in 2018. He travelled for Siemens to China, India and Mexico. His co-workers admired and loved Mike as their supervisor.
Mike spent any spare time he had playing golf with his friends and brothers. He played softball with many teams and was known as "World".
Mike is survived by his mother, Rita (Vickroy) Adams, of Woodbridge VA, currently residing in St. Charles, IL; five siblings: Donna (Carl) Heise, of Woodbridge, VA, Sharon (Bill) Ryan, of McDonough, GA, Steven (Nina) Adams of Geneva, IL, Cindy Adams (Diane Browning) of Tucker, GA, and Don Adams (Vickie Kral) of Batavia, IL; nieces and nephews: Brian Heise of Woodbridge, VA, Jodi (Cory) Garcia, of McDonough, GA, Jamie Isaacson, of McDonough, GA; Katie (Dave) Yergert, of Denver, CO, Jessie Adams (Lee Guentert) of Atlanta, GA, Adelaide Adams of Sycamore, IL, and Jessica Adams of Batavia, IL; great nieces and nephews: Bryce Martin of Independence, MN, Alyssa and Kaley Heise of Culpeper, VA; Madison Hendricks of McDonough, GA, Haiden Garcia of McDonough, GA, and one great-great niece Scarlett Heise Madueno of Culpeper, VA.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Don Jules Adams.
Cremation is entrusted to Moss Family Funeral Home in Batavia, IL. A memorial visitation will be held 2:00 P.M until 5:00 P.M. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL.
Donations in Michael P. Adams' memory, in lieu of flowers can be made to: Northwestern Memorial Foundation 312-926-2033 or www.foundation.nm.org.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Dec. 5, 2019