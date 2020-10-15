Mildred Tipton Brown
Born: May 28, 1933; in Canton, OH
Died: October 9, 2020; in Batavia, IL
Mildred Tipton Brown, age 87, of Batavia passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Heritage Woods of Batavia.
She was born May 28, 1933, in Canton. Ohio, the daughter of Byron and Alma (Tipton) Brown.
She grew up in Shawnee Mission, Kansas where she graduated from Shawnee Mission High School. She attended the University of Kansas and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi social sorority. Mildred was very artistic and worked as a graphic designer for Hallmark Greeting Cards in Kansas City. Later in life she became an enthusiastic maker of hook rugs. After moving to Batavia to live with her sister Margaret Gibbs, Mildred become an active member of Calvary Episcopal Church in Batavia.
She is survived by seven nieces and nephews as well as other dear relatives and friends.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Betty Lou Nault and Margaret Gibbs.
A memorial service for Mildred was held Monday, October 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Calvary Episcopal Church, 222 S. Batavia Avenue, Batavia, with Father Michael Rasicci, presiding.
Burial will be held in Avilla, Missouri.
Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For more information 630-232-8233 or malonefh.com
.